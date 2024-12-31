US Cardiologist Shares Top 10 Tips To Prevent A Heart Attack: "Shed That Belly Fat"

Winter's chill can be hazardous to your heart. Heart attacks tend to spike during the colder months due to the heart working overtime to keep the body warm. Although heart attacks are most prevalent among individuals 65 and older, there has been a concerning rise in cases among adults under 45. Fortunately, there are proactive steps you can take to reduce your risk. Dr. Evan S. Levine, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Health in Scarsdale, has shared 10 essential tips for preventing heart attacks before the age of 60. His advice, posted on TikTok, has garnered over 2.6 million views, offering valuable insights into safeguarding your heart health.

1. Smoking significantly increases the risk of heart attack, with smokers being nearly twice as likely to experience a heart attack compared to nonsmokers. This is because smoking causes damage to blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure and reduced oxygen levels in the blood. Dr. Levine advises quitting smoking and also warns against substance abuse, which can raise heart rate and blood pressure, further increasing the risk of heart attack.

2. Research from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights the dangers of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages. Regardless of physical activity levels, these drinks can contribute to high blood pressure, chronic inflammation, and elevated cholesterol, ultimately increasing the risk of heart disease.

3. Consuming fast food regularly can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health. Typically high in fat, calories, and salt, fast food can contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, all of which increase the risk of heart disease.

4. Engaging in regular exercise provides numerous benefits for cardiovascular health. Physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, enabling it to pump blood more efficiently, while also helping to lower cholesterol levels and contribute to weight loss. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. Additionally, incorporating muscle-strengthening exercises into your routine two days a week can further enhance overall health and well-being.

5. According to Dr Levine, individuals under 40 with specific risk factors, such as high cholesterol, a family history of heart disease, and other health concerns, may benefit from undergoing coronary artery calcium (CAC) scan. A CAC scan is a diagnostic tool that detects calcium buildup in the heart's arteries, providing valuable insights into cardiovascular health.

6. Chronic stress can have a profound impact on cardiovascular health. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, can elevate blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, placing additional strain on the heart. To mitigate the effects of stress, Dr. Levine recommends exploring healthier alternatives, such as listening to soft music. By adopting more constructive stress-management techniques, individuals can reduce their risk of developing heart-related problems.

7. High blood pressure, hypertension, and elevated blood sugar levels due to diabetes can cause substantial damage to the blood vessels and nerves surrounding the heart. This can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular complications. Notably, adults with diabetes are approximately twice as likely to experience a heart attack compared to individuals without diabetes. So, it's essential to address these concerns.

8. Dr. Levine emphasises the importance of weight loss, particularly when it comes to central obesity. He notes that excess weight around the midsection is linked to a range of serious health issues, including hypertension, elevated triglycerides, fatty liver and elevated lipids. He warns that this combination of factors, known as metabolic syndrome, can be deadly.

9. Dr. Levine strongly advises against seeking health advice from non-physicians. His warning comes on the heels of a May survey, which revealed a concerning trend. One in three members of Gen Z fail to verify the accuracy of wellness advice they receive from social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

10. Excessive alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health. Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure, damage the heart muscle and contribute to irregular heart rhythms. "One glass of wine a day, maybe, but nothing more than that," Dr Levine said.