US Boy Bullied, Choked By Older Student On School Bus, Mother Claims

A mother from Virginia has claimed that her seventh-grade son was choked on a school bus by an older student. The mother said that the alleged bullying incident left bruises and marks around the young boy's neck and face.

The incident took place on January 23 and was captured on a video. In fact, the video was shared with Fairfax County Public Schools officials but they didn't enough, the boy's mother, Taylor Brock, told Fox News.

She said, "They tried to downplay everything." Adding, "They tried saying 'We did everything that we could,' and 'We took the proper safety measures,' but they didn't."

"They didn't tell the teachers. They didn't put in a protective order, or make sure my son was safe. He was still seeing her in the hall and still seeing her in the cafeteria. They did nothing."

Ms Brock will be transferring her son to another school to protect him. She has also filed a police complaint with the Alexandria Police Department.

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools said, "The school administration handled the situation in line with the student discipline manual FCPS Student Rights and Responsibilities."

"We are unable to share further information due to federal privacy laws," the statement further read.

The video uploaded by Taylor Brock on her blog Modma.net shows a student taking her son's backpack while students laugh. As soon as he tries to snatch his bag back, the tension begins to escalate.

The girl sitting next to him starts hitting him and grabs him by the mouth and neck. He then threatens him and chokes him to the seat.

Ms Brock told WUSA 9, "My son came home crying, and I saw the marks on his neck. It breaks my heart that there are all these kids on the bus and not one decided to stand up."

She further explained that her son suffered emotional and physical trauma during the incident.

