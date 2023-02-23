US Actor Charged With Theft After He Was Caught Stealing Comic Books Worth Rs 50,000

The actor has appeared in popular TV shows like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'ER' in small roles.

California-based actor Ray Buffer has been charged with theft after he was caught stealing comic books from a store in San Diego. The actor has appeared in popular TV shows like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'ER' in small roles.

The incident happened in October 2022, when security footage from two California stores showed an unidentified man shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of comics, New York Post reported. In the clip, the man was seen shoving a stack of comics under his shirt. The store hadn't recognised him immediately and sought the public's help in identifying him.

Here's the video:

Southern California Comics later claimed Ray Buffer took $600 (Rs 49,567) worth of comic books and handed cops security cam footage of the whole incident. Store owner Jamie Newbold told The Post Wednesday he didn't know Mr Buffer was charged until he received a call from an attorney with the city this week.

In a Facebook post, Mr Newbold gave an update and wrote, ''I was contacted by the San Diego City Attorney's office last evening. San Diego is prosecuting Buffer. They consider this case a "special prosecution" thanks to all your help and other media outlets. Buffer's attorney is attempting to settle for what's called a diversion. This would let Buffer off the hook by paying restitution for the one recorded crime at my shop.''

Mr Newbold also claimed the actor stole from other shops too before he was caught.

''We have petitioned the city attorney to refuse diversion and let us face Buffer in court. Meanwhile, Buffer has returned to his website and social networks as though he can escape this "interruption in his life. For now, we're back to waiting. But we're headed in the right direction,'' the post further read.

According to TMZ, a representative for the San Diego City Attorney stated that Mr Buffer has been charged with one count of misdemeanour petty theft over the October 2022 incident. A readiness conference in San Diego Superior Court is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, the city's attorney's office said.