US Actor Amanda Bynes Placed In Psychiatric Care After She Was Spotted Roaming Naked On Streets

Ms Bynes is known for her work inTV and film throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

American actor Amanda Bynes has been put on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

According to TMZ, the 'She's The Man' star, whose conservatorship was terminated exactly one year ago, flagged down a car without any clothes and told the driver she was coming down from a psychiatric episode. She then called 911 on herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health expert determined she needed to be placed in the care of medical professionals. Notably, a psychiatric hold is a medical stay at the hospital or a psychiatric facility in which the person's mental state is evaluated.

As per the outlet, Ms Bynes, who also has bipolar disorder, remains in a facility's care, and will likely continue to receive care for several days. Typically, a psychiatric hold only lasts 72 hours, however, it can be extended based on a patient's need.

Amanda Bynes is known for her work in television and film throughout the 1990s and 2000s. She has starred in movies like Easy A, She's The Man and What A Girl Wants.

According to PageSix, Ms Bynes had struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues in the past, and in 2013, was placed in her conservatorship. She was freed last year and spoke at the time to thank fans for their "love and support" in an Instagram video recorded in anticipation of her court hearing, during which a judge ultimately decided the legal arrangement was "no longer required".

The actor was originally expected to attend 90s Con with former 'All That"'cast members this past weekend of March 17-19, but cancelled her appearance. The event would have marked Ms Bynes' first public appearance since her eight-year conservatorship ended.