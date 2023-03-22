What Happened To Amanda Bynes? Her Life, Career In 5 Points

The actor was born on April 3, 1986, in Thousand Oaks, California. According to IMDb, she was the youngest of three children. Ms Bynes became interested in acting from the age of 3.

Ms Bynes made her acting debut in 1996. She became a household name in the US with Nickelodeon's 'All That' (1996-2002), The WB's 'What I Like About You' (2002-2006) and her own sketch comedy show called 'The Amanda Show'.

She also starred in 'She's the Man' (2006) alongside Channing Tatum, father-daughter flick 'What a Girl Wants' (2003) and musical 'Hairspray' with Zac Efron and Nikki Blonsky in 2007. Her last movie role was in 'Easy A' in 2010, according to USA Today.

The actor had a history of substance abuse and in a 2018 profile with Paper, Mr Bynes said she had been sober for around four years. In the interview, she said she started smoking marijuana "when I was 16". She then moved to other drugs.