United Airlines Create Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-Themed Super Bowl Flights

United Airlines has added flights with a special tribute to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce during this year's Super Bowl. The airline announced six direct flights between Kansas City, Missouri, and Las Vegas for the game. What's more? Each carries a special flight number created in honour of the couple, who kissed on the playing win after Mr Kelce's massive win on Sunday.

United Airlines added Kansas City to Las Vegas flights with the numbers 1587, 2287 and 1989 - 22 being a nod to one of Swift's most well-known songs. The airlines added two other flights for its 49ers fans, one with the number 1995- the year the team won its last championship - and one with 1849 - a reference to the year in the 49ers name, when tens of thousands of gold miners rushed to California, the CBS News reported.



"These special flights will provide direct flights for more than 1,000 Kansas City fans to get to Vegas to cheer on the Chiefs," the airline said in a release.

"United is flying its largest Super Bowl schedule ever this year adding more than 40 special flights total, which will help 14,000 more fans across the country get to the big game."

At M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, the singer rejoiced in the stands following the Chiefs' 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, accompanied by friends and family. Post-game, Kelce and Swift shared a celebratory kiss on the field, surrounded by teammates and cameras, creating a heartwarming moment.

Mr Kelce gave a speech after the big win and quoted the Beastie Boy's lyrics, "You've got to fight/ for your right/ to party."

The couple have dominated headlines since their romance was first rumoured in September last year. The two have been attending sports events and Swift's concert.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the athlete spilt the beans on how the relationship started. He stated that he "had somebody play Cupid". The NFL player tried to meet the Grammy-award-winning singer after he could not meet at her Kansas City Eras Tour show. The two later got in touch and that's how their relationship began. "There were people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner (who said): 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he told WSJ, adding that he later received a text from the singer. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

He even stated that a few of Ms Swift's family members also helped him get her attention and she would "probably hate him" for disclosing the details.