UK Woman Flew To Milan For 14 Hours, Says It's Cheaper Than London Trip

The entire trip cost her less than 200 pounds.

A woman, living in Manchester, United Kingdom, said that she flew to Italy's Milan for 14 hours to spend the day as it was cheaper than travelling to London, as per a report in Metro UK. Dagmara Kedzierska said that it would have cost her over 100 pounds (Rs 10,700 approximately) for a return train from her home to the capital. However, it cost her only 50 pounds (approximately Rs 5,300) to fly from Milan to Manchester.

The 30-year-old arrived at 10:50 am in Milan and grabbed a coffee along with a croissant for breakfast. She then took a train to Varenna to see Lake Como and then went to eat the famous pizzas and Aperol spritz. Ms Kedzierska then took another train and metro to see the Duomo Cathedral. The transportation cost her 14 pounds in total (Rs 1,506).

The woman then travelled back and spent 11 pounds (Rs 1,100 approximately) to reach the airport to catch her flight home. "My Milan trip cost me less than 200 pounds (Rs 21,000 approximately) including the flights, transport, food and drinks. The weather abroad is also more likely to be better than here, I live in Manchester and the weather lately hasn't been the greatest! Travelling abroad, even if it's only for one day, gets me in a holiday mood," she said.

This is not new for her. Ms Kedzierska has visited several countries by utilising her annual leave. "I have done a few day trips abroad for one day and it allows me to go back to work the next day without taking any time off."

She continued, "I also love food and travelling abroad even for one day lets me try new foods. The restaurants in the UK are very basic and most of the time you will eat pre-cooked pasta or prebaked pizza."

Travel blogger Nele van Hout wrote, "It is totally doable to go to Milan on a budget and still have a fantastic time. There are a lot of things to do in Milan for free. You can go window shopping in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele and Castello Sforzesco can be seen (partly) for free. Even simply wandering around to enjoy the architecture is a real treat."