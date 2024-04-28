UK Woman Diagnosed With Breast Cancer After She Dreams About It: ''Saved My Life''

Such dreams are called ''precognitive dreams''

A woman in the UK claimed that she found a lump underneath her breast, after dreaming that she had cancer. According to a Metro report, businesswoman Charlotte Wroe, 46, credited a vivid dream in 2021 for helping convince her to get the lump she detected in her breast checked out.

''I've always had vivid dreams. It's like I'm watching a film. This was a normal Wednesday night, and I had to get up early the next day for a work call. In the dream, I was in some kind of office, and I felt a lump underneath my right breast. Then I was with a doctor, and I heard the words, ''It's breast cancer.''

''It startled me awake – it must have been about 4 am. I went to the toilet and I thought: ''Let me just check myself.'' I found a lump in the same spot. I thought I was still dreaming.''

Ms Wroe then decided to get the lump checked out at a hospital. After a series of tests and scans, her worst fears were confirmed when doctors told her she had triple-negative breast cancer. She then embarked on a journey of gruelling treatment, with the support of her husband and children.

She underwent chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy, radiotherapy and more chemotherapy for the next two years.

In March 2023, she finally finished treatment and was declared cancer-free. Ms Wroe now credits her dream for saving her life. ''It was surreal. I don't know where I'd be without that dream – I dread to think...Some people have said it's just a coincidence, or I'd subconsciously felt the lump in my sleep. I know it all sounds a bit woo-woo. But I truly believe that the universe, or someone, was trying to send me a message, and I'm forever grateful,'' she said.

''I think there's so much out there that we don't understand,'' she added.

Such dreams are called ''precognitive dreams'' that give you information about the future you wouldn't otherwise have. An American study of 900 people revealed that 33% of participants could recall a dream that then became reality.