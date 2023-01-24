UK Woman Describes Dog Attack That Lasted For 45 Minutes, Says Stricter Laws Needed

A woman who was mauled by a dog wants new, stricter licences for dog owners.

Instances of dogs biting people in public places and at their owners' homes have now become a reason for concern. The return of licences, according to a British woman who nearly lost her arm after being attacked by a dog, would make the country "safer for everyone," according to The Metro.

According to the news source, a mother of two Rachel Anderson, 43, was babysitting a friend's children in 2018 when their pet Husky, Storm, bit into her face and then savaged her arm over the course of a 45-minute attack. The Skegness stay-at-home mother suffered gaping wounds and had nearly a dozen surgeries to restore her arm.

Despite the four years that have passed since the incident, Ms. Rachel has suffered significant psychological loss in addition to irreversible physical loss. When she hears a dog snarl, Rachel claims she "cries from fear" and wishes there were stricter laws governing dog owners.

Rachel, who lives in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, said: "I believe dog attacks are down to the owners, not the dogs. It all comes down to the environment in which they live. Dog licences would make the country safer for everyone because it would stop people from having too many or having them for the wrong reasons."

"Any normal person who genuinely cares for their dog wouldn't mind getting a dog license," she said.

"Dog licences will make sure people who shouldn't have dogs don't have them."

"What's stopping that woman who owned the dog that attacked me from going and buying another puppy?"