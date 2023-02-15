UK Man Jailed Over Theft Of 200,000 Chocolate Eggs In London

The man is expected to be jailed for about two years

A chocolate thief has been convicted after police said he stole close to 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs worth over $37,000, reported USA Today. Joby Pool, 32, used a stolen lorry cab with false plates to steal the chocolate after breaking into a Telford industrial unit with a metal grinder on Saturday.

According to The Guardian report, the man is expected to be jailed for about two years next months, after pleading guilty to theft and criminal damage.

He appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said that he had done significant planning of stealing, BBC reported.

Prosecutor Owen Beale told Kidderminster magistrates court: "I don't know if you have seen the news recently - there was a load that was stolen and on the trailer was Cadbury's products, a large number of Creme Eggs."

On Monday, West Mercia police in a series of tweets described the incident as an "eggs-travagent theft" of a "chocolate collection box".

UPDATE | West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/N2vr2iUbMo — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023

"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around (Euro) 40,000. Along with the creme eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen," it read.

Adding, "Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft."