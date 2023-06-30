UK Man Jailed For Possession Of 48,000 Cannisters Of Laughing Gas

The man has been jailed for multiple drug offences.

After stopping a man who was consuming the drug while driving his automobile, Cheshire Constabulary police officers found a sizable stash of nitrous oxide.

In a statement, the police said that a man from Ellesmere Port who was found to be in possession of 48,000 nitrous oxide cannisters following a vehicle stop on the A5117 has been jailed.

At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, Keaton Ormerod-Beck was driving a black Ford Focus on the A41 in Ellesmere Port when he was spotted inhaling a blue balloon by officers on patrol in an unmarked police car.

Officers followed the vehicle onto the A5117 before causing the vehicle to stop near Stanney Woods, Ellesmere Port.

After speaking to Ormerod-Beck, officers noticed a number of used nitrous oxide cannisters littered throughout his car and decided to search the vehicle, where they discovered a quantity of cannabis resin.

A drugs expert stated that the cannabis resin had an estimated street resale value of between 3,000 and 6,000 pounds.

Ormerod-Beck was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B and class C drugs (cannabis and nitrous oxide).

Later that day, officers were made aware of an address in Little Sutton linked to Ormerod-Beck as well as a storage unit belonging to him near Europa Way, Ellesmere Port.

Officers conducted searches at both addresses and recovered packaging for two kilos of cocaine, between 5000 and 1000 pounds in cash, drug paraphernalia, and 48,000 nitrous oxide cannisters with an estimated wholesale value of approximately 61,400 pounds.