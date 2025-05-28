Vape Shops, Laughing Gas, And A Deadly Trend Among Young Americans

Vaping was everywhere. At parties, on campus, in cars. For Meg Caldwell, it was part of the background noise of college life. But it didn't stay that way. Soon, the vape shops she frequented started selling something else: small silver canisters of nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas."

Originally intended for whipped cream dispensers and dental procedures, they were now being inhaled for a quick, euphoric high. Easy to buy. Easy to inhale. And devastatingly addictive.

What was once a controlled medical and culinary tool is now becoming a substance of misuse. The rise of vaping and easy access to flavoured nitrous oxide canisters have turned this gas into a popular recreational drug, especially among young people. Health experts are raising alarms about the serious risks of addiction, injury, and even death linked to its growing abuse.

Case Study

Meg Caldwell, a horse rider from Florida, started using nitrous oxide recreationally during her university years. She increased her use during the pandemic. Her growing addiction soon took over her life, BBC reported.

Even after an overdose left her temporarily paralysed and incontinent, Ms Caldwell continued using nitrous oxide daily, spending hundreds of dollars at local smoke shops. She believed it was legal. After all, she was buying it over the counter.

In November last year, Meg Caldwell was found dead outside a vape shop. She was 29.

Her story is no longer rare.

Reports of intentional nitrous oxide exposure in the US surged by 58 per cent between 2023 and 2024, according to the Annual Report of America's Poison Centers.

Health Risks

While nitrous oxide can induce a brief feeling of euphoria, inhaling it frequently or in large amounts poses serious dangers. It can cause hypoxia, a lack of oxygen to the brain, which can be fatal.

Regular use can also deplete Vitamin B12 levels, leading to nerve damage, spinal deterioration, and paralysis.

Between 2019 and 2023, deaths related to nitrous oxide poisoning in the US increased by over 110 per cent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Legal Status

In 2023, the UK criminalised possession of nitrous oxide after a surge in misuse during the pandemic. In the US, several states banned its recreational use, but it remains legal to sell for culinary purposes. Louisiana is the only state to fully prohibit its retail sale.

In March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert warning against nitrous oxide inhalation, citing increased reports of adverse events. The FDA said it was actively monitoring misuse and would take necessary actions to protect public health.

Amazon, a major online retailer of nitrous oxide, acknowledged the misuse problem and is working on safety measures.