UAE Is The Global Leader In Social Media: Report

UAE takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world.

A new study has revealed the countries with the most social media use in the world, and the United Arab Emirates ranks top with a score of 9.55/10, higher than any other country.

"With an almost perfect score of 9.55/10, the United Arab Emirates takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, along with the Philippines. UAE also has the highest percentage of people with Facebook, at over 100%," said Proxyrack in a report.

Not only on social media, the UAE is also the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10. The UAE ranks highly in almost all categories for the report prepared by the company Proxyrack, which has analysed internet usage, social media platforms, fixed broadband subscriptions, mobile cellular subscriptions, and the percentage of the population using the internet.

The report says that "the UAE has the highest percentage of its population connected to the internet and using Facebook. However, it also has the most expensive internet at just over $100."

However, the report further revealed that, on average, people in the United Arab Emirates spend around 7 hours and 29 minutes daily on the internet, while South Africans spend the most in the world, almost ten hours on the internet every day, more than any other country.

In addition to all of that, having access to the internet is necessary for remaining connected to the online world. South Korea tops the list of nations with the finest internet connection, earning an overall score of 8.52/10, greater than any other nation.