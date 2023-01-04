Twitter Calls Out Shark Tank India Judges After Rejecting Competition Brand

Namita Thapar, on Tuesday, reacted to the social media trolling

The second season of Shark Tank India 2 is airing on small screens. The five sharks including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta heard many interesting pitches and invested in some of them. The sharks were quite impressed with a pitch made by makeup brand Recode, but it was rejected mainly because that was by Vineeta Singh's competitor.

The two-small entrepreneurs from Panchkula pitched their homegrown makeup brand Recode and impressed the sharks with their business strategies. All the judges, except Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal, rejected the pitch because it was a competitor to Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar cosmetics. Ms Singh was also left surprised when the entrepreneurs told her that Sugar follows Recode on Instagram.

The internet was not happy with Shark's decision and slammed them for not financially supporting the small entrepreneurs.

Disappointed with the incident, a user wrote, "If Sharks don't want to invest in categories where their fellow sharks are present, why invite such companies into the tank in the first place? Will save time for everyone."

Another user asked, "If Sharks don't want to invest in categories where their fellow sharks are present, why invite such companies into the tank in the first place? Will save time for everyone."

The third user wrote, "Sharks denied funding to a deserving startup just because the business was conflicting with their friend @vineetasng Is this some new yardstick to measure the eligibility?"

A user compared the new season of Shark Tank to Indian Idol. "Shark tank is officially the new Indian Idol . Why everything needs to be so dramatised in India, I mean literally good pitches are getting rejected because of friendships within the sharks."

'Shark Tank' judge Namita Thapar, on Tuesday, reacted to the social media trolling for not investing in Vineeta Singh's competitor brand.

Taking to Twitter, Namita wrote, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

