TVS Likely To Launch New E-Scooter Today, Expected To Be Called Xonic

TVS Motor Company, among India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, is set to launch a new product on Wednesday, August 23. Ahead of the launch, the company released a new teaser on its social media handles to tell the customers more about it. It is expected that the two-wheeler will be an electric scooter and will be called Xonic. Though no details have been share officially by TVS, the image of the console and the name written on it gave rise to the speculation.

"Feel the surge of thrill," says the text on the video teaser, also revealing that the event will be held at 9.30pm.

In the teaser, the spotlight is on the speedometre of the scooter, which is seen going to the 105 kmph mark easily.

The video also shows a charge percentage of 60%, confirming that it will be an electric scooter. The dashboard also shows a range of 63km.

Another teaser, released earlier, suggested that the two-wheeler will have Bluetooth connectivity, offering a connected interface to the rider.

At the launch today, the company is expected to unveil the price and the availability of the new scooter. TVS is expecting that the new two-wheeler will help it compete with other players already in the e-scooter space.

A Reuters report earlier this month had said that two-wheeler makers could begin posting better wholesale numbers as early as September as exports pick up and domestic demand improves in the upcoming festival season.

Analysts expect domestic demand for two-wheelers to improve on the back of new product launches and inventory build-up in preparation for the festival season that begins in October.