'Truly Precious': Amul Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery

Amul mascot with India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

After the news of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's horrific car crash came to light, prayers and well wishes from all over the world have been pouring in, and now the dairy brand Amul has come up with an interesting way to wish luck to the recovering cricketer.

The doodle created by Amul shows a text that reads, "Rish abh jaldi hi theek ho jao!" (Get well soon Rishabh!) and "Truly precious!"

Along with the doodle, the dairy brand shared a caption that reads, "#Amul Topical: Wishing India's star wicketkeeper-batsman a speedy recovery!"

The doodle has Rishabh Pant speaking to the famous Amul girl dressed as a nurse while lying on a medical bed.

On December 30th, Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash and is currently admitted to a hospital. Pant was driving his Mercedes Benz car when he met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The talented youngster sustained injuries after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while he was traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand.