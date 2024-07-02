'Truly Life-Changing': Man Loses 13 Kgs In 21 Days By Water Fasting. Know All About It

Mr Miller said that the 14th day of the fast was a "pivotal moment".

A man from Costa Rica recently gained popularity for his unique way of losing weight in a short span of time. Addis Miller lost 13 kgs in 21 days by water fasting. He shared his experience and insights in a video uploaded on YouTube and said, "Earlier this year, I embarked on a 21-day water fast in Costa Rica. This experience was truly life-changing for me, and I am excited to share some of the precious moments from my journey."

The man said he was open-minded and was comfortable with the idea that if he had to stop, he would. "The first few days, I felt like my body was clearing out. My belly was rumbling a lot, I was tired," Mr Miller said, adding that the initial days were difficult and he would be low on energy.

He stated that he was "constantly sipping throughout the day". Initially, he was drinking four litres of water a day, however, he soon realised that he needed more water since his skin would be dry and his eyes would be bloodshot when he woke up in the morning. "Each day, my body would get physically weaker and so I was struggling to walk," he said in the 29-minute video.

Further, Mr Miller said that the 14th day of the fast was a "pivotal moment" as "everything changed" for him on that day as he could connect with nature and feel the things surrounding him. He continued, "It was an effortless process. I could enter these realms of bliss. The feelings and sensations were overwhelming."

"When it came to day 19, I wanted to fast for longer. I wasn't hungry. I felt incredible. Spiritually energised. My mind was so clear. My physical body was becoming weaker and weaker but I was becoming more energised," he added. Mr Miller said that he completed his fast and it changed his life.

Discussing the benefits of the fast, the man said that he had long COVID-19 and struggled with his sense of smell. "From fasting, I was able to get my smell back which is incredible and if that was just my experience alone that'd have been enough for me." He also stated that his hearing has improved and his memory is better.

What is water fasting?

Water fasting is a kind of fast that prohibits all but water. It has gained popularity in recent years as a rapid approach to losing weight, as per a report in Healthline. Research has indicated that fasting on water may have health advantages. It could reduce the chance of some chronic illnesses and promote autophagy, a physiological process that aids in the body's recycling and breakdown of old cell components. Many people undertake this fast for religious or spiritual reasons or to detox and lose weight.

However, if done for longer, it can cause severe health issues including muscle loss, nutrient deficiency, dehydration and eating disorders. It is best to speak with a medical practitioner before beginning a water fast.