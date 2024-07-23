'True Social Service': Internet Reacts To 'Wear Helmet' Note On Google Maps

Responses to the post included a mix of humour and admiration for the individual's initiative.

In Chennai, commuters have found a creative way to navigate traffic regulations more effectively using technology. A Google Maps user has marked a police checkpoint near Phoenix Mall, alerting motorists to the presence of law enforcement officers in the area. The location tag, written in Tamil, translates to "Police are there, wear a helmet," serving as a caution for drivers to adhere to traffic rules.

This innovative approach to community awareness gained significant attention after a screenshot of the location tag was shared on the social media platform X. The post quickly garnered over 260,000 views and sparked a wave of amused and appreciative comments.

Responses to the post included a mix of humour and admiration for the individual's initiative. Many users expressed their approval of the warning, praising its accuracy and helpfulness.

Another user remarked, "Never lose faith in the kindness of strangers."

"A true social service," added another.

One user noted, "Wearing a #Helmet is not to satisfy any traffic police or just another compliance to #MotorVehiclesAct. It is to safeguard your precious life. @ChennaiTraffic is doing their best to create an awareness to have #SafeRoads in #Chennai and let us assist them in the same."

Meanwhile, this is not an isolated incident. Earlier in the month, a similar scenario unfolded in Bengaluru. A Google Maps screenshot from the city, shared on X, showed a location tag warning of a police presence. The tag, written in Kannada, translated to "Police will be there, watch and go."