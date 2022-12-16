Toxic Spinach Causing Fever, Hallucinations Prompts Urgent Health Warning In Australia: Report

No deaths have been reported due to toxic spinach. (Representative pic)

Authorities in Australia have issued an urgent health alert warning against baby spinach products after dozens of people who consumed it reported worrying symptoms, including hallucinations.

According to the BBC, nine people from four unrelated households across Sydney required medical care after eating Riveria Farms baby spinach from the Costco shopping mall. Authorities said that their symptoms also included delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred visions. Riveria Farms believe that a weed most probably contaminated the spinach, however, it has not affected other products.

In a statement, the New South Wales (NSW) health agency said that the product should not be consumed as it is "not safe to consume and people who have it should throw it out". "Initial investigations suggest the presence of an accidental contaminant in the food product. NSW Health is working with the NSW Food Authority, as well as other jurisdictions, to investigate the issue further," the statement added, as per the Independent.

The health officials asked residents who experience any unusual and severe symptoms to seek immediate medical attention. Separately, Dr Darren Roberts from the NSW Poisons Information Centre said that no one has died due to the toxic spinach.

"No one has died, so we're very happy with that and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick... to the point of marked hallucinations, where they are seeing things that aren't there," Dr Darren said, as per the outlet.

The health authorities have stated that affected products were sold through Costco with an expiry date of December 16, 2022. They also said that all those affected so far are from Sydney, but it has alerted authorities in other states as it investigates.

Riviera farms have recalled all baby spinach products with a best-before date up to and including December 28, 2022. Action has been taken immediately, including asking shops to remove the products from stores, according to the company.