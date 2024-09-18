British Veterinarian Warns Against Owning These 5 Dog Breeds Due To Health Concerns

These dog breeds are prone to infections and other serious health conditions.

A UK vet has come forward to express which breeds of dogs he would never consider owning, based on the common health issues that can result in expensive vet bills and heartache for owners. Chief Veterinary Officer for Net Vet, Alex Crow, shared his professional opinion with the world through a viral TikTok video.

Below is a list of dog breeds that pet owners should avoid.

Shar Pei: According to Alex Crow, the major concerns included wrinkles that caused skin infections and ear problems. He also noted that surgical correction of eyelid problems was necessary and cited a risk for "Sharpei fever."

"While many find the wrinkles adorable, they can lead to serious skin infections as bacteria gets stuck between the folds and festers," Crow told The New York Post.

Flat-faced Breeds (French Bulldogs, Pugs, Bulldogs): These flat-faced breeds include breeds with the characteristic flat faces, such as French Bulldogs, Pugs, and Bulldogs. The airways of these animals are compressed, thereby putting them at serious risks for breathing, overheating, and acid reflux. According to Crow, "these issues commonly necessitate very costly, invasive surgeries." He further added that dogs belonging to this breed often suffer from skin and ear infections, allergies, spinal issues, and eye problems.

German Shepherd: Recognising this was an individual opinion, Alex related that owning a German Shepherd was a very high-maintenance lifestyle, with those dogs requiring much exercise and mental stimulation. They prove difficult for most owners to provide and may end up anxious and badly behaved. He also related that the breed has a predisposition to hip and elbow dysplasia.

Great Dane: The "gentle giants" are susceptible to dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart condition. Their big size also causes them to have a relatively short life span of 7-8 years. "I would just find it incredibly tough to say goodbye after such a short time, especially when they have such a lovely temperament," Alex said.

Dachshund: With their long back and short legs, it is rather easy for serious back problems like slipped discs to occur. They also suffer from joint problems, as well as the genetic eye disorder known as progressive retinal atrophy. "While they do often have lovely personalities, their body shape really just predisposes them to many of these health problems, and I just find it heartbreaking to see them go through all of this, just because of how they've been bred," he told The NY Post.

He underlined that all breeds have their variations, but he sees the worst of those variations in the breeds he listed. According to him, irresponsible breeding, driven by the human desire for such and such traits, significantly contributes to those health problems. Better education and stiffer regulations are most needed to stop this from happening anymore.