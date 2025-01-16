Popular Food Additive Red Dye No 3 Banned In US: Here's What You Should Know

In a significant move to protect public health, the US Food and Drug Administration announced today it will ban the use of Red Dye No 3 in food, beverages, and ingested drugs. Red 3 is a synthetic colour additive made from petroleum and chemically known as erythrosine; it is used to give foods and beverages a bright cherry-red colour known to cause cancer in animals and has been banned in cosmetics since 1990.

According to CNN, the move acts on a November 2022 petition submitted by multiple advocacy organisations and individuals, including the Centre for Science in the Public Interest and the Environmental Working Group, which cited links to cancer. The decision by the federal agency also follows in the footsteps of California, whose government banned the additive in October 2023.

Manufacturers using red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs have until January 15, 2027, and January 18, 2028, respectively, to reformulate their products, according to the FDA. Foods imported to the United States also must comply with the requirements.

What is Red Dye No 3?

According to Environmental Working Group, Red 3 is a synthetic food colourant found in hundreds, if not thousands, of processed foods, particularly candy and other sweets. The dye has been linked to a range of serious health concerns, particularly for children.

Recent research further underscores the dangers of this chemical dye in food. A 2021 study by California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment found that synthetic dyes like Red 3 are linked to a greater risk of behavioural difficulties in children, including decreased attention span and memory problems.

Red 3 has been singled out as a particularly harmful food dye because studies show it causes cancer in animals.