Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Serves As His Caddie For First Time

Tiger Woods with daughter Sam at PNC Championship in Orlando on Saturday.

Golfer Tiger Woods' daughter Sam served as his caddie for the first time at the 2023 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on December 16. The photos of the event are going viral on social media, where apart from 16-year-old Sam, Mr Woods' son Charlie (14) was also present. Sam Woods was seen carrying the bag as her father took some practice shots before the first round of the 36-hole event held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, according to a USA Today report.

The event also saw the legendary golfer competing with his son.

The PGA Tour posted a video on Instagram that showed a sweet moment between Mr Woods and his daughter. The post was captioned, "For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today."

The PNC Championship is famously known for pairing golfers with members of their family in the tournament. On Saturday, Tiger and Charlie Woods competed against golfer Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

"I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway and still managed to shoot eight under. We just suck at putting," Charlie Woods said during a post-competition interview.

Tiger Woods smiled at his son's statement and said, "That sums it up right there."

The 47-year-old also praised his daughter who was the caddie. "Sam was fantastic. This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us," said Mr Woods.

"For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this," he added.

Tiger Woods shares both Sam and Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.