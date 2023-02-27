'Hard Work Was A Mistake': Twitter Employee After Being Fired

Ms Crawford was fired by Twitter in a fresh round of job cuts.

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been nothing short of chaos and disaster for thousands of its employees worldwide. In a fresh round of job cuts, the company laid off dozens of its employees. Some of them received a termination email late Saturday night, while others tweeted that they discovered about their firing after they were unable to access into the company's internal system.

Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee, whose picture of sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year, was also fired by the Elon Musk-led administration. Ms Crawford was one of the executives who had been in charge of the microblogging site's subscription service Twitter Blue.

She took to Twitter and spoke about the same. "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos," the former employee tweeted.

The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) February 27, 2023

She famously wrote in a post that went viral in the days following Musk's takeover of Twitter last year that employees occasionally need to #SleepWhereYouWork in order to fulfil deadlines. Many also called her an Elon Musk loyalist since she had been actively posting updates about the new plans of the social media platform.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWorkhttps://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

In one of her tweets following the first round of Twitter mass layoffs in November, Ms Crawford had said that the CEO of the company was "willing to try lots of things". She wrote, "Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business."

As per reports, the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in revenue following Mr Musk's takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70 per cent to roughly 2,000.