This Optical Illusion Of 'Spinning Stairs' Leaves Internet Stunned

The illusion is a recording of people leaving the San Siro stadium.

San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, is one of the world's most iconic soccer stadiums, as well as the country's largest football stadium. A recent video of this stadium is going viral on the internet, and it shows a visual that creates an optical illusion.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle Tech Burrito with a caption that read, "The descending movement of people at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, creates the illusion for our brains that the staircase appears to turn in the opposite direction."

Watch the video here:

The descending movement of people at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy creates the illusion for our brains that the staircase appears to turn in the opposite direction.

pic.twitter.com/VuUAhQU9C4 — Tech Burrito (@TechBurritoUno) February 2, 2023



The stadium's staircase is constructed in the Cylendric style. Consequently, it appears as though the building is moving when people use these staircases.

Due to the popularity of the illusion's video on social media, this tweet has received over 10,000 likes and has almost 1 million total views.

Interesting comments are being left on the amusing video in the comment area. The viewers of this video on social media also understand why this is happening.

"I have a feeling they meant that the staircase isn't moving at all. If I look at the top and focus more on the people, it doesn't really look like it's moving. Not sure if that's what's happening though," wrote a user.

"I see no staircase; it's a ramp. And the building seems to rotate in the direction people are going, not the opposite direction. But great video," commented another user.