This New Online Calculator Can Tell If Your Job Is Causing You To Age Prematurely

A UK-based skin care clinic has devised an online calculator that can reveal whether your job is causing you to age prematurely. The "Ageing Jobs Index", developed by Harley Street Skin, can allegedly determine how wrinkles and saggy skin can be caused by aspects of work life, including shift patterns, working locations, stress levels and physical activity. "Whether you work from home full-time or commute daily to a building site, our research will reveal how your job may affect the way you age," the site read.

According to the company, the calculator has been based on studies from various institutions, including Harvard and the World Health Organization. To know if one's job is causing them to age prematurely, participants have to answer a series of questions ranging from how much time they sit down to their stress levels and whether they work around "harsh chemicals". Based on the response, the calculator then generates a score out of 100.

Scores below 40 denote "minor ageing", meaning the person is at low risk of work-induced "ugliness" and may only display minor signs like wrinkles around the eyes. Scores between 40-60 indicate a risk of "moderate ageing". This means the person may have noticed some physical changes such as fine to deep wrinkles around the eyes, mouth and forehead, which may become more prominent with time, as per the site.

Scores between 80-100 indicate a risk of "extreme ageing" in which one might suffer thinning grey hair, frown lines due to stress and concentration, poor posture, sun spots, saggy skin and undereye bags and dark circles.

According to the calculator, being hunched over at the computer for hours at a time can lead to poor posture and other maladies. The company cautions that working an excessive number of hours per week can result in burnout, poor sleep, decreased productivity and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other health problems. It also warns that prolonged sun exposure can lead to sun spots on the face and other symptoms associated with "severe" and "extreme ageing".

The skin care clinic advises workers to mitigate this occupational hazard by employing consistent work patterns, a proper sleep schedule, frequent screen breaks and a low-stress gig. It also advises to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, drink a lot of water and wear sunscreen while working outside to curb skin damage.