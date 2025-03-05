Indian-Origin Comedian Zarna Garg Opens Up About Using Weight-Loss Drugs: "Never Occurred To Hide It"

Zarna Garg, a stand-up comedian, addressed the controversy surrounding her weight loss medication discussion with a candid Instagram post. She thanked her fans and made it clear to those who criticised her that she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

"Anything else is just exhausting. I talked about this recently on a @zarnagargfamilypodcast episode not realising the impact it would have in offering relief to so many," she wrote on Instagram.

"I see you. I am you. Proceed with proper medical advice and live your best life. Haters gonna hate - we don't engage in the debate," she added.

In her post, she revealed that she has received hundreds of DMs after opening up about using weight loss medication. She continued, "Can we leave the bulls**t of pretending to be perfect behind in 2025?"

She also shared a piece of advice with her followers: "Take the meds, don't take the meds-do what's right for you, with kindness, and keep moving forward."

During Zarna Garg's Family podcast, she admitted that before taking weight loss medication, she constantly thought about food- even while eating-without realizing it until she started the treatment.

Fans quickly responded to her candid post. "This is so much better than hearing 'I just stopped eating bread and hiked 5 miles a day,'" one user commented. Another wrote, "We got your back." A third added, "Your body, your choice."