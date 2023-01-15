This MA English Chaiwali Quit Her British Council Job To Run A Tea-Stall

The post was shared 3 days ago and so far it has collected over 30,000 likes

Looking for some motivation to kick-start your week? Well, meet Sharmistha Ghosh, a small tea stall operator who wants to build a tea-cafe chain someday. Ms Ghosh is a post-graduate in English literature and operates a small chai stall on wheels( popularly called Raydee) in Delhi Cantt's Gopinath Bazar.

Ms Ghosh was previously associated with British Council and brimming with the hope of starting something of her own, she decided to quit her job. She has a vision and dreams to make it as big as Chaiyos, the famous tea set up which is located all over. Her story was shared by retired Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn.

Along with a picture of Ms Ghosh, he wrote, "I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over."

Ms Ghosh's friend Bhavna Rao working with Lufthansa is also a joint partner in operating this small Chai stall. Ms Ghosh's house help comes together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back.

Ms Khanna in his post wrote, "I am writing this post & also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others. He added, "One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true."

"I have come across many highly qualified youths who are in despair and are on the lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job but think of small ways and means to achieve and flourish in the longer run," he concluded his post.

The post was shared 3 days ago and so far it has collected over 30,000 likes and 918 comments with 615 reposts. The inspiring story of Ms Ghosh has triggered an array of reactions on the internet. A LinkedIn user wrote, "I completely agree with your sentiment that no job is small or big, and it's important to have a dream and the passion to pursue it. The story of Sharmistha Ghosh and Bhavna Rao is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible."

Another user commented, "Thank you for sharing such a wonderful story. This needs real determination, grit, and a clear vision to start and scale. She looks very clear in her dream, there is nothing called small. One only needs to take one step ahead she has already done that."

"This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operation remains the same. Thanks for sharing," the third user wrote.

