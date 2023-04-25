This British Zoo Is Recruiting Human 'Seagull Deterrents'

The chosen applicants would need to be at ease donning bird costumes.

Everyone is aware of the scarecrow, which is a mannequin or decoy that frequently resembles a human. Which farmers set in open fields in an effort to deter birds from disrupting and eating crops.

But a zoo in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, is now hiring a crew of humans to dress up as birds and chase away bothersome seagulls, moving one step ahead of the traditional scarecrows.

According to the BBC, the zoo put up the advertisement after bosses said the birds had been persistently stealing food from visitors and animal enclosures. The successful candidates would join the "visitor services" team as "seagull deterrents," the ad said. Those taking on the roles would need to be "outgoing" and "comfortable wearing a bird costume," it adds.

The full job advertisement reads: "At Blackpool Zoo, it goes without saying that we love all animals! And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls."

"However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures! We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor Services team as 'Seagull Deterrents'."

"If this sounds like something you would be interested in, email your cover letter to us."