This Astrologer's Prediction About Sheikh Hasina's Downfall Comes True

Sheikh Hasina is no longer in power and has fled the country.

Renowned astrologer Prashanth Kini's prediction about former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's downfall came true on Monday when she resigned after ruling the country for 15 years. In December 2023, Mr Kini warned Sheikh Hasina to stay "careful" between May and August 2024, hinting at possible "assassination attempts". Ms Hasina is no longer in power and has fled the country.

The former Prime Minister had no option but to resign after weeks of intense protests and demonstrations. The unrest, spearheaded by student leader Nahid Islam, began in early July as a movement against discriminatory quotas in government jobs but quickly escalated into a broader anti-government movement.

Protesters alleged political manipulation and demanded an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters. On Monday, protesters broke through the gates of Sheikh Hasina's official residence. Demonstrators in Dhaka were also seen waving the Bangladeshi flag atop an armoured vehicle while calling for Hasina's resignation.

Amid jubilant scenes from Bangladesh, astrologer Kini's tweet from last year has resurfaced. "I have already predicted Sheikh Hasina will be in trouble in August 2024," Mr Kini wrote on X, Monday.

I have Already predicted Sheikh Haseena will be in trouble in August 2024 ,

Is she flee her country !!!! https://t.co/WePWMaOOkP — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) August 5, 2024

Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 6 and fled to India. Reports say she is seeking political asylum in the UK. Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has announced that the military will form an interim government.

Meanwhile, the government's crackdown on dissent, with security forces targeting protesters, killed at least 300 people, including 94 on Sunday alone. Security forces used excessive force, including tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. Protesters also reported cases of kidnapping and torture.

The situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, with heavy deployments of soldiers and police in the capital Dhaka.