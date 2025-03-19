"Think Twice": Indian Student Calls UK A "Trap" For International Students In Reddit Post

A PhD student from India, currently in the UK, has shared a cautionary tale on Reddit, advising international students to reconsider studying in the UK. In a post titled "The UK Is a Trap for International Students – My Personal Experience," the student described the environment as "extremely tough" for international students, citing concerns such as subpar food quality, unaffordable housing, unpredictable work schedules, unfavourable weather, and even experiences with racism.

"If you're considering coming here, please think twice- you might end up wasting your money, time, and energy. Many students force themself into part-time jobs that barely support a decent quality of life. I've seen friends who finished their Masters and even extended their post-study visas become extremely thin, lose their hair, and eventually return to India because they simply couldn't cope, " the student wrote in the post.

A significant issue, according to the student, is the financial burden placed on students and their families, with limited return on investment for a UK master's degree compared to equivalent qualifications in the US or India.

"The issues go beyond health. The food quality, sky-high housing costs, unpredictable work hours, poor weather and even racism contribute to a decline in overall well-being. Your financial situation can also suffer, with your family often having to bear the burden," the student added.

He further noted that almost all his peers had returned to India after completing their master's degrees, citing a lack of stable job opportunities in the UK.

The Reddit post sparked a lively debate, with numerous users sharing their own experiences and perspectives on studying in the UK. While some users validated the student's claims, sharing similar stories of struggle and disappointment, others offered contrasting views. One user pointed out that the student's negative experience might not be representative of all international students in the UK.

One user wrote, "With a global economic downturn, this has been the case globally, especially in the Anglosphere, where Indians have been historically migrating to. This along with the cost of living crisis has made things very difficult."

Another commented, "Top people with experience and good soft skills will definitely do wonders. Those who come back are the ones without any prior experience, they don't network, and what not."

A third said, "It's not the same for everyone. If you have a solid financial plan and a good academic background, you can still make it work."