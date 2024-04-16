'They Have More Than Iron Dome...': Anand Mahindra Praises Israel's Air Defence System

Mr Mahindras post has accumulated more than 2.5 million views.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, recently praised Israel's swift response to Iran's missile and drone attack and urged India to develop a similar air defence system. Israel used a multi-layered defence shield to block Iran's mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory on Saturday. Its defensive array includes short-range Iron Dome and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles. Now, sharing his insights on Israel's defence capabilities, Mr Mahindra on Sunday emphasised the importance of possessing a robust defence interception system in today's geopolitical landscape.

Resharing a tweet which talked about the Iron Dome, Mr Mahindra wrote, "They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers".

"Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction," he added.

Take a look below:

They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems.



In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers.



Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as… https://t.co/mrQlujQjbf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2024

Since being shared, Mr Mahindra's post has accumulated more than 2.5 million views. His post sparked a discussion among social media users.

"The most important thing that Israel has is the support of USA, France, UK & other countries who send in their airforce to help in intercepting and bring down these missiles & drones of Iran. These countries are also supplying weapons to Israel and are standing with it even when they ask for a ceasefire," wrote one user.

Also Read | US Woman, 40, Pleads Guilty To Poisoning Husband's Coffee With Bleach

"True, India should learn from all such happening around us. We should invest much more on defense R&D and prepare ourselves for future warfare. I believe current government is moving in right direction to make India immune from any external threats," expressed another.

"Completely encouraging private players in research and defence sector will help massively in india @PMOIndia india should start developing iron dome similar models," commented a third user.

"Totally agree sir, I think one of the most important thing we lack than these defence systems is the resolve like the Israeli people, when we differentiate between enemies with clear sight! We are at some level but is not 100% strong," wrote an X user.

"That's quite the lineup! Impressive advancements in defense technology. Keeping up with the times and staying innovative. Great to see the progress!" commented another.