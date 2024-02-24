'The Real Hero': Sachin Tendulkar Meets Para Cricketer Amir, Gifts Bat

Sachin Tendulkar has a heartwarming conversation with Amir Hussain Lone.

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently fulfilled his wish to meet Amir Hussain Lone, the inspiring para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Lone, who lost his arms in an accident at the age of 8, has overcome immense challenges to become the captain of the state's para cricket team.

Sachin was touched by Lone's story and unique playing style, where he bowls with his feet and bats using his neck and shoulder. He expressed his admiration for Mr Lone's determination and passion for the game on social media, wishing to meet him and receive a jersey with his name.

"And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

True to his word, Mr Tendulkar met Lone during his recent trip to Kashmir. Their heartwarming encounter was captured in a video shared online, showcasing their conversation and Mr Tendulkar gifting Lone a cricket bat. This meeting not only highlights Mr Tendulkar's humility and sportsmanship but also serves as a powerful message of resilience and inspiration.

The cricket legend shared a video on Instagram showcasing his meeting with Amir and his family, accompanied by the caption, "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you".

Mr Lone's journey and Mr Tendulkar's gesture have resonated with many, reminding us that passion and determination can overcome any obstacle.