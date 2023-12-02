'The Movie Isn't Flawless But...': Anand Mahindra On Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Mr Mahindra praised Vicky Kaushal for transforming himself into Sam Bahadur.

Meghana Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was released in theatres on Friday. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie has created a buzz on social media and garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Among these reactions, industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared his thoughts on the film. He not only found the biopic on Sam Manekshaw flawless, but he also applauded Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the titular role.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Mahindra wrote, "There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies. More heroes emerge when people know their courage will be feted".

Further, in his post, the Mahindra Group Chairman drew parallels with Hollywood which is renowned for the creation of this virtuous cycle for over a century. He praised the movie and noted that 'Gazab ka banda, sab ka banda' song rightly suggests the same. Mr Mahindra went on to thank producer Ronnie Screvala for making such movies. He also praised Vicky Kaushal for transforming himself into Sam Bahadur.

"Hollywood has created this virtuous cycle for a century. So thank you @RonnieScrewvala for making such movies for us. Especially about this 'gazab ka banda, sab ka banda' as the song says. The movie isn't flawless but @vickykaushal09 transforms himself into Sam Bahadur in a goosebump-raising and award-winning characterisation. Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

'Sam Bahadur' is the biopic on the life and times of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film opened to stellar reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sam Bahadur a 3.5 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable".