Iconic House From Netflix Show 'Sex Education' Up For Sale

The iconic chalet-style riverside home that featured in the hit Netflix series 'Sex Education' is up for sale for 1.5 million pounds, BBC reported. The home has been a central location in the storyline, serving as the home of lead characters Otis Milburn, portrayed by Asa Butterfield, and his sex therapist mother Jean, played by Gillian Anderson.

The property, located in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, was listed online on Thursday. The beautiful home, being sold by Knight Frank, sits on the banks of the river Wye and boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms over three floors. It also has a custom-painted wood kitchen, a conservatory, a stone pizza oven, a lawn, a summer house, an orchard, and a Swedish hot bath.

''After 21 years of ownership, we've decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale. Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property,'' a post on the Chalet's Instagram said.

The description for the property reads: "Under the current ownership, the property has featured in many location shoots including the Channel 4 series, Extraordinary Escapes and globally acclaimed Netflix series, Sex Education. The setting of The Chalet is quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge from its completely hidden and wooded position."

''There is also pedestrian access from its grounds down to the River Wye. The property is approached over a very long in-and-out drive, through woodland. There are breathtaking views over the Wye River to the south and north from the interior, and from the strategically built decked external balcony terraces,'' it further read.

The Norwegian design chalet was built in 1912 for use as a salmon fishing lodge. The then-owner saw and purchased it when it was first exhibited in London at the Ideal Homes exhibition that same year. It was then completely renovated when bought by the current owner in 2002.

Real estate agent James Toogood of Knight Frank Bristol, told the BBC: ''The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home.''

Not just Sex Education, the luxurious home has also been featured as the location for other TV projects. The fourth and final season of Sex Education, which stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene and Aimee Lou Wood, was released September 21 on Netflix.