Sylvester Stallone To Star In Reality Show With Wife And Daughters

Sylvester Stallone will make his foray into the reality television world soon.

Hollywood star and box office juggernaut Sylvester Stallone has formally signed up for the next Paramount Plus reality series. The Oscar-nominated actor will star in "The Family Stallone" alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. This spring will see the debut of the eight-episode series.

A release about the show stated that "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad."

"This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife, and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families," the official description of the show read.

"The Family Stallone" will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and air on Paramount+ later this year.

Recently, Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson said that Sylvester Stallone once asked her to be his "No. 1 girl" and offered her a "condo and Porsche."

However, a representative for Stallone firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated... Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.

Pamela claims that she turned him down. "And I was like, 'Does that mean there's No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she said with a laugh in the documentary, as per the New York Post. She later added: "He goes, 'That's the best offer you're going to get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.' (But) I wanted to be in love. I didn't want anything less than that."