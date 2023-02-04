'The Crown' Actor Helena Bonham Carter Says The Series Should End Now

Helena Bonham Carter played the role of Princess Margaret in third and fourth seasons of "The Crown."

Helena Bonham Carter, the actor who played the role of Princess Margaret in third and fourth seasons of the popular Netflix show "The Crown" believes that the series should end now. She argues that the show has deviated from its roots and is no longer a historical drama, as per a report in The Guardian.

"I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually," she told the outlet.

Ms Carter stated that the show feels different now. "I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When 'The Crown' started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them," she continued.

She also spoke about the "key to getting into the character of Princess Margaret." Ms Carter said that "the real Margaret didn't mind about being number two, but she did mind being really short."

"She was just 5ft, so there was something in her posture to maximise every little millimetre: she had her car seat elevated so she could be seen. And a lot of it was the need not to be overlooked, probably prompted by her great-grandmother saying something about the fact that she was tiny. And that scarred her. It's funny what we carry - a complex that can govern all our behaviour," she told the Guardian.

In 2020, the actress also called for the show to add a disclaimer to let viewers know that it's historical fiction and not entirely factual. In a podcast episode, Ms Carter said, "It is dramatised. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not ... it's not a drama-doc, we're making a drama.' So they are two different entities."

"The Crown" is scheduled to return for a sixth and final season covering the late 1990s and early 2000s, including the tragic death of Princess Diana. However, no release date has been announced yet.