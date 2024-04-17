Tesla Halts Deliveries Of Cybertruck After Owners Flag Issues: Report

Tesla has not revealed what the issue with Cybertuck is.

Tesla has halted the deliveries of its Cybertruck, informing those who had booked the vehicle that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle". Engadget quoted one buyer of the Cybertruck Owners Club that Tesla issued the recall over a problem with the accelerator. The development comes amid complaints flagged by users of the quirkily designed Cybertruck that range from minor issues to vehicle being called a "death trap". These users have posted videos on social media that have gained a lot of traction.

"We have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle. We need to cancel your delivery appointment on Sunday and we will reach out again when we're able to get you back on the schedule," Tesla wrote to one of the clients, as per the Engadget report. "We apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting your Cybertruck delivery soon!"

Tesla has not said what the issue is, but added that the deliveries should resume by April 20. However, the situation is expected to create a ripple effect that slows later deliveries as well.

Tesla started delivering the new Cybertruck to buyers in November 2023. Prices vary, but can rise to to a $100,000 for higher spec vehicles.

But as soon as they reached people, they started flagging problems such as lack of visibility, off-roading difficulties, issues with the CCS adapter, lower range than expected, discolouration of the stainless steel body panels and more.

Some of the serious issues include brake and steering failures. This was flagged by Matthew Chiarello, an attorney who practises law in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr Chiarello said he contacted the carmaker's famous owner Elon Musk after the incident by messaging him on X.

The lawyer said the issue surfaced while he was driving with his wife and toddler.

He captioned the image: "Love @tesla and my @cybertruck but 'catastrophe failure' with steering and brakes while on a road trip with wife and toddler.... Pretty pretty pretty not good. Oh and service center not open today. @elonmusk."

Mr Chiarello's post gained a lot of traction, receiving more than 1.5 million views, while more than 700 X users reposted his message to share it with their own followers.

Another Cybertruck owner recently uploaded a video on TikTok to demonstrate a problem with the accelerator. The video appears to show a pedal cover coming loose and sliding up the pedal, according to Mashable. It then reportedly gets wedged in an indent on the floor of the Cybertruck.