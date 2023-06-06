Terrifying Video Shows Tractor Running Over And Crushing Car, Driver Sentenced

Video shows how the tractor lost control on the road

A man in the UK had a miraculous escape after his car was run over and crushed by an out-of-control tractor driven by a teenager. The incident happened last year in September, near the RAF Mildenhall air base in Suffolk, on the A1101 in Beck Row.

According to a BBC report, the 19-year-old tractor driver was found to be over the legal driving limit for cocaine. In a court hearing regarding the case on June 6, he was given an eight-week suspended prison sentence and 60 hours of unpaid work at Carlisle Magistrates' Court.

A video of the incident which surfaced online shows Tyler Sowerby's tractor smashing into a Honda in a head-on collision running over the car and devastating it completely beneath its huge tyres. Thankfully, the car driver jumped out of the vehicle just in time and ran into the road.

Watch the video here:

It was later confirmed the man is an airman at the RAF base. Airbase officials said the driver sustained no major injuries.

In court on Monday, the 19-year-old admitted to careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs. Defense solicitor Duncan Campbell said Mr. Sowerby had "lost control" of the tractor.

Images showing extensive damage to the Honda were also shown in court.

''Thank goodness nobody was injured. I think this young man was taken to hospital, that was precautionary. The Honda driver was uninjured. It was not as serious as it could have been,'' Mr. Campbell told the court.