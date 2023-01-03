Watch: Swimmer Was Unaware Of Approaching Shark. Then This Happened

The shark came within metres of the unsuspecting swimmers.

In a scene straight out of Hollywood movie The Meg, swimmers at a beach just outside Perth in Australia were unaware of how close they were to a large shark, in a scary footage that has been posted online. The drone video that appeared on January 2 shows the outline of the huge fish close to the shore. The video was captured by Sam Wood on December 28 at Hillarys Dog Beach and posted on his Instagram handle Wanderlust Flyer. The giant fish has been identified as a tiger shark.

The shark came within metres of the unsuspecting swimmers, who were in the water along with their pet dogs.

Mr Wood told Storyful that he "ran down to the beach and yelled to get the people out of the water".

Local news outlets said that "luckily" the shark had little interest in humans who were moving their limbs in the water. A similar scene was part of the climax of 2018 movie The Meg that showed the titular creature - a 75-feet-long shark known as the Megalodon.

It showed the happy beachgoers and swimmers caught unaware by the giant shark that came too close to them because of the movements in water.

The shark suddenly attacked the swimmers who were having a gala time, after some of them spotted it right beneath them. However, Jason Statham and other divers and marine biologists lure the shark away, saving the lives of the rest of the swimmers.

Last month, the Mullaloo Beach in Perth was forced to close for two days during December after a tiger shark was spotted within metres of swimmers.

The tiger shark is one of the sea's large and mighty creatures, reaching a length of 14 feet and and weighning 1,400 pounds (635 kg). They are called tiger sharks because of the dark stripes on their sides and backs.