Teen In Turkey Admitted With Stomach Pain, Doctors Find Three-Feet-Long Charging Cable Inside

The charging cable that was pulled out from the boy's body.

Doctors in Turkey removed a one-metre-long charging cable from the stomach of a teenager who was hospitalised after complaining of vomiting and nausea. The shocking incident took place in Diyarbakr, in south-eastern Turkey, according to a report in local outlet Turkey Posts. The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital by his family, the outlet further added. The doctors had to carry out a surgical procedure to remove the foreign object from the body. It remains unclear how or why the boy consumed the objects.

As soon as the boy reached Firat University Hospital, the doctors asked the family to go for X-ray. The image revealed a horrific reality - the plastic coated cable was awaiting digestion.

Pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition department head at the hospital, Yasar Dogan, called for an endoscopy to look inside the stomach of the boy in detail, according to Turkey Posts.

"We obviously had a hard time removing the cable, as one end of the cable had passed into the small intestine," the doctor was quoted as saying by local media.

"But the procedure was completed without any problems. The patient was discharged within two hours. Considering that the patient is 15 years old, swallowing this foreign body is not an accidental thing. Suggestions were made about getting support from a psychologist," Dr Dogan further said.

When the cable came out, it was found to be a little over three-feet-long. A hair tie was also discovered inside the boy.

Last year, a toddler was saved by a surgical procedure that removed 17 magnetic beads from his stomach after he swallowed them.

The incident took place in Pamukkale, Turkey.