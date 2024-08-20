Tech Millionaire Claims Longevity Pill Cured A Cancer-Stricken Dog, Says Human Trial Next

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing.

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old millionaire, who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently shared a video claiming that a "longevity pill" extended the lifespan of an ageing German Shepherd. In his post, he also revealed that the scientists behind this innovative medication are planning to conduct human clinical trials next, potentially paving the way for a significant breakthrough in human longevity.

''Longevity pill saved the life of an old (80-90 yr human equivalent), ill German Shepherd. Human trials next. The pill stabilizes telomeres, the caps holding tips of our DNA from getting loose,'' he wrote while sharing a video. Notably, a telomere is a region of repetitive DNA sequences at the end of a chromosome. Telomeres protect the ends of chromosomes from becoming frayed or tangled

According to ABC7, Zeus, a 12-year-old German Shepherd with terminal cancer, fully recovered after taking the pill, while another senior dog, Benson, regained mobility. The canine study is currently underway with 10 dogs participating. The study, conducted by Telomir Pharmaceuticals and the Cleveland Clinic, suggests that humans could also soon benefit from this treatment, potentially extending healthy lifespans significantly.

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

Last year, Mr Johnson claimed that his daily regimen had given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. Earlier this year, he also claimed to have reversed hair loss through another self-developed programme.