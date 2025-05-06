Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Predicts He Will Die In The Most "Ironic Way", Internet Is Confused

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bryan Johnson admits mortality amid extreme longevity efforts. Social media reacts with humor, concern, and confusion to his post. Johnson invests $2 million annually on de-aging medical treatments.

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for spending millions to defy death, surprised the internet with a candid admission. In a post on X, Mr Johnson reflected on his mortality despite his extreme longevity efforts, which include tracking biological markers and undergoing plasma transfusions with his son as a donor. "I guarantee I'm going to die in the most ironic way possible. I hope you all enjoy," he wrote in the post.

See the post here:

I guarantee I'm going to die in the most ironic way possible. I hope you all enjoy. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) May 4, 2025

The internet responded to the post with a mix of humor and concern, poking fun at his health experiments with bizarre comments about dying from a "night boner sensor" or getting left behind at the second coming. Some comments were also positive, motivating him to achieve what he set out for. Meanwhile, a majority of users were left confused by the statement, given his obsessive focus on defying death.

One user wrote, "Nah...you won't. Stop repeating that. You will achieve exactly what you have set your mind to achieve. You have put out a lot of energy into the universe concerning your goals. Don't put this out there like that. Sub it with even more fact based confidence in your success."

Another commented, "I think more people will appreciate the sacrifice and learnings you uncovered more than those laughing at your death."

A third said, "You've mentioned choking on a broccoli, but it seems like it has to be something even more ridiculous." A fourth added, "You're going to die because of the heightened stress level associated with obsessing over not dying."

Notably, Mr Johnson has gained attention for his lavish spending on experimental "de-ageing" treatments, aiming to reverse his biological clock. The 47-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.