Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares Meal Plan, Internet Says It's "Indian Food"

Bryan Johnson, a US-based software millionaire who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, lives a highly disciplined life that includes a healthy diet, tailored workouts and regular sleep patterns. On Tuesday, he took to X to share his "next four days" diet plan which includes chickpea veggie frittata, lemon red lentil soup and vegetable stir-fry with cauliflower rice. In the following posts, he also shared recipes for each dish. "What I'm eating for the next four days," the millionaire wrote.

What I'm eating for the next four days:

1. Chickpea Vegetable frittata

2. Lemon red lentil soup

3. Vegetable Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice pic.twitter.com/WlLFMOcMWd — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 18, 2024

Mr Johnson's tweet quickly grabbed the attention of several social media users. It accumulated nearly 980,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comments section, several users pointed out that his meal mimics Indian cuisine.

"Bro that's all Indian food, without the colors," commented one user. "Why does this give a "Bryan in India" vibe?" wrote another.

"so basically...indian food cooked the right way," expressed a third user. "In india, we call it besan chilla, masoor dal and sabzi-chawal - every household staple," shared a fourth user.

"On a glance it looked like India dabba service," one X user wrote. "90's kids from India will recognize the school lunch boxes. Nostalgia," said another. "Nice. One step away from eating chole bhature, chana daal, gobhi aloo," quipped one user.

Last week, Mr Johnson shared that he suffered a severe allergic reaction and temporary disfigurement after his recent anti-ageing procedure. Taking to Instagram, he shared a striking close-up on Instagram, revealing a swollen, red face following an attempt to inject a "donor's" fat into his face to regain a youthful appearance. The procedure, dubbed "Project Baby Face," was Mr Johnson's response to his gaunt look after significant weight loss on his strict 1,950-calorie diet.

Days later, he reassured his audience the swelling had subsided and his face returned to normal. He also mentioned that his team was already preparing for their next attempt at the procedure.

Notably, Mr Johnson's anti-ageing pursuits, under his Project Blueprint, include unconventional methods like blood transfusions from his teenage son, a controversial "young blood" procedure that is not FDA-approved, a rigid diet featuring Blueprint-branded supplements, and regular gene therapy injections. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.