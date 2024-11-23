Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares Details About India Trip, Mentions Poonam Pandey In X Post

Millionaire tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who previously hinted at a trip to India in October, has now confirmed his plans for December. Taking to X, Mr Johnson revealed that he will be visiting Mumbai and Bengaluru next month to spread awareness about his book and community, "Don't Die," aimed at defeating mortality and promoting prosperity. Surprisingly, in his post, the tech entrepreneur also tagged model and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, stating that she is the only one in India who truly believes in his idea.

"Hello India. I've been told the only person who believes in Don't Die is Poonam Pandey. We're about to change that. I'm in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6," wrote Johnson on X. He concluded his post with the hashtag "Marna Mat (Don't Die)".

Hello India. I've been told the only person who believes in Don't Die is @iPoonampandey. We're about to change that. I'm in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6. #मरनामत — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 22, 2024

Mr Johnson's post quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing excitement over his trip to India. Some also offered to accompany him during his India visit and show him around.

"You cannot leave bangalore without meeting us. There is a lot we are doing at @Rainmatterin to make Indians healthy @Nithin0dha. Come we will host you," wrote entrepreneur Dilip Kumar.

"Hey Bryan, we're doing some super cool research on aging at Longevity India. @Longevity_IISc We'd love to have you visit us at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore!" commented another user. "Welcome to India! Looking forward to more Indian cuisine-esque meal suggestions," said a third X user.

Some social media users also reacted to the Mr Johnson's collaboration with Poonam Pandey.

"Got to see @bryan_johnson & @iPoonampandey collab before GTA 6, can it get more crazy from here?" wrote one user. "Oh by God, I checked on your profile to ensure this tweet is from really you Bryan," commented another. "This statement is LMFAO. If you know who she is," said a third user.

Also Read | Anupam Mittal Takes Dig At Deepinder Goyal's Job Offer: "Those Who Can't Pay My Friend..."

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

The tech millionaire founded "Don't Die" community to "defeat all causes of human and planetary death and promote prosperity".

"We want the choice of continued life or death; To boldly explore the future; For earth to be a sustainable planet for those who choose life, And to secure the future of human existence with the rise of artificial intelligence," the official site reads.