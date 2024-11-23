Anupam Mittal Takes Dig At Deepinder Goyal's Job Offer: "Those Who Can't Pay My Friend..."

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, recently took a dig at Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal over his controversial Chief of Staff job role. Mr Goyal advertised on Wednesday for the job position under unusual conditions: No salary for the first year and a Rs 20 lakh payment to Feeding India, Zomato's non-profit initiative. This announcement sparked a discussion online, with many social media users slamming the Zomato boss for exploiting candidates with the donation demand. Amid this, Anupam Mittal shared a funny LinkedIn post, inviting people to apply for the "Chief of What?" position if they are unable to pay "his friend Deepi Rs 20 lakh".

"All those who can't afford to pay my friend Deepi 20 lacs, pls send me your application. I am looking for a Chief of Staff too although I don't know exactly what one does, I figure it can be your first assignment," Mr Mittal wrote in his post.

The Shaadi.com CEO then listed five requirements for the role. "I want you but you must be willing to do the following," Anupam Mittal wrote. He mentioned that the suitable candidate must accept compensation, send a resume, go through HR and carry the title of "Chief of What" for 6 months.

"If you willing to take the path less taken, be sneered at by the crowd in the hope that we will stick it to them some day AND figure out if you really are Chief of something while I take credit for all your work, then write to ChiefOfWhat@peopleinteractive.in and hope I don't change my mind," Mr Mittal wrote. "Write to ChiefOfWhat@peopleinteractive.in & hope I don't change my mind," he concluded.

Since being shared, Mr Mittal's post has accumulated over 11,000 reactions. In the comments section, one user wrote, "Hi Anupam , well said with a pinch of salt but at least with a bit more clarity and honesty . Chief of staff is nothing but one who actually applies his brain when your's dont work or feel exhausted . He is your man Friday , can be woman too , who is your go to person when you dont know what to do :) Hope this helps and to add when you are on a holiday,he can actually do the dog work and make sure office is running smoothly while you party . It's a fancy title actually you can call him Chief of Whatever !"

"Yet again an amazing way to grab attention Anupam Mittal love with the ideas people are coming up these days. Feels like we are in an open roasting arena. Consider me as ChiefOfHelpingYouOut to think where we can be better," commented another.

When one user wrote, "This is gonna sting Deepinder so hard," Anupam Mittal replied, "He's a big boy with a great sense of humor ... can handle it."

"Anupam offering an alternative to hit the minds of this generation. A businessman knows how to pitch his proposal without undermining his friend," expressed one LinkedIn user.