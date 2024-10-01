Tech CEO Claims He Trains His Managers To Fire Employees: ''Firing As Important As Hiring'

His post sparked concerns among colleagues and criticism from users.

Andreas Roettl, CEO of Journi, a tech firm utilising artificial intelligence for photo printing, recently sparked a significant conversation on LinkedIn. In a lengthy post, he emphasised the importance of teaching managers how to effectively terminate employees, arguing that leaders should be proficient in laying off staff, just as they are in hiring. Mr Roettl asserted that firing employees is vital for maintaining a "happy and strong" team and that companies should formally train managers to develop this skill.

''I am really good at firing people...says no one ever. But we should! Because firing is as important as hiring. Yet it is a topic most people avoid. We don't want to be fired, we don't want to fire others. The thing is: Firing is as necessary and deserves the same attention as hiring. Firing will keep your team happy and strong. Firing will save your team spirit and culture. At Journi, we focus on training our leads to become good at letting people go. And you should do that too'', he wrote in his post.

He further outlined his company's unique approach to leadership training, which includes practising termination procedures and utilising early warning systems to evaluate employee performance. Emphasising the importance of supporting underperforming staff, the CEO likened the process to a soccer game, where players receive a yellow card as a warning. He encouraged managers to have open conversations with struggling employees, clearly outlining expectations and offering support for improvement.

''Just like in soccer, there must be a clear first warning: the yellow card, so to speak. A conversation in which you clearly tell the person what doesn't work and what you expect. Then you run through a performance improvement plan you created for them. Allow them to get better and provide support. If the situation doesn't improve within a reasonable time frame, we brandish the second yellow card. And then it's time to say goodbye,'' he added.

His post sparked concerns among colleagues and criticism from users, who felt his approach came across as insensitive and tone-deaf. In response, Mr Roettl issued a follow-up message, apologising for any unintended hurt feelings and reaffirming his commitment to recognizing and protecting his team's valuable contributions.

''Letting someone go is never easy and never will be. But it is a necessity and the better we are prepared, the better it is for the affected team members, the rest of the team, the hiring team, and the company culture. And that's why I believe we should talk about it more,'' he said.