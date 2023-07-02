Taylor Swift's Eras Tour May Become First Billion-Dollar Tour. Here's How

For every ticket, the singer is charging an average of $254

Singer Taylor Swift's concert tickets are among the most costly and in high demand on the concert market, especially after her most recent Eras tour broke all sales records. According to data from Pollstar, Swift has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

According to Pollstar, the singer is making more than $13 million from each data on her "Eras" tour with an average of 54,000 fans attending each concert. There is a possibility that her tour will be the first to top the $1 billion mark when it concludes in London next year.

TheWall Street Journal report, the pop superstar has not been revealing her nightly earnings to Billboard Boxscore- a platform to track such data. She intends to provide them later.

If the data from Pollstar is correct, Eras could become the highest-grossing tour, beating Elton John's farewell tour.

For every ticket, the singer is charging an average of $254, according to Business Insider.

As per an analysis from Bloomberg, Taylor Swift is an exclusive group of acts charging more than $200 a ticket.

She doubled the price of her tickets after her "Reputation" tour in 2018. That's a much fast increase than the industry average increase of $37 in that time, per Bloomberg, not to mention far outpacing consumer price inflation generally.

A 31-year-old fan spent $5,500 on two resale tickets for an "Eras" show.

According to InvestorsObserver, a QuestionPro survey found that the average concertgoer spent $720 over their budget for a total spend of more than $1,300, including the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.



