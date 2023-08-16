Taylor Swift-Inspired Course To Be Taught At Belgian University

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is expected to gross $1 billion in ticket sales.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest superstars on the planet. Her Eras Tour has broken several records. The first part of her tour is projected to become the first tour to gross $1 billion in ticket sales. And now, a university in Belgium is launching a new literature course dedicated to her discography. Through the course, her fans will get a chance to delve deeper into the American singer-songwriter's songs. The course titled 'Literature: Taylor's Version' will be available to students in autumn, according to The Guardian.

The course has been curated by assistant professor Elly McCausland.

"I've never had so many emails from excited students asking if they can take the course. And actually non-students as well, people who are not part of the university and who want to participate in some way," she told The Guardian.

Professor McCausland claimed this will be the first of its kind course in Europe. She was struck by the parallels between the singer's lyrics and the English literature the academic had long studied.

"What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle," she said. "So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is."

Citing from the class syllabus, CNN said that "Swift makes frequent allusions to canonical literary texts in her music".

"Using Swift's work as a springboard, we will explore, among other topics, literary feminism, ecocriticism, fan studies, and tropes such as the anti-hero. Swift's enduring popularity stems, at least in part, from the heavily intertextual aspect of her work, and this course will dig deeper to explore its literary roots," the syllabus further notes.

Registration is open to all, including those who are not fans of the singer, said the outlet.