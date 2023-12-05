Tamil Actor Slams Chennai Mayor As City Gets Flooded Amid Cyclone Michaung: ''I Wonder...''

On Monday, Chennai witnessed heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung which flooded various parts of the city and disrupted normal lives. Amid the chaotic situation, South actor and producer Vishal took to his X handle to question to Mayor of Chennai about the stormwater drain project which was supposed to prevent flooding. He also slammed the officers of Greater Chennai Corporation for failing to prevent the flooding in the city caused by the cyclonic storm.

''Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and one & all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe & sound with your families & water especially drainage water not entering your houses & most importantly hope you have an unconditional supply of food & electricity. Just checking as a Voter coz as Citizens living in the same city as you are, we are not in the same position. I wonder if the entire stormwater drain project was meant for Singapore or Chennai?'' he asked.

He also shared a video explaining the condition of the area he is living in.

Watch the video here:

The actor also recalled a similar situation in 2015 and lamented that nothing much has changed even after 8 years.

''We will continue to help this time around also for sure with food supplies & water, but I guess this time would love to see all the representatives of each constituency come out & do the needful & instil hope & help rather than fear & distress. I put my head down in shame as I write to you. Awaiting not a miracle but wat is called DUTY to Citizens. God Bless,'' he added.

Notably, a dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around the city while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday. The city and adjoining districts faced relentless rains on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Flights operations were suspended at the airport, train services were disrupted and virtually no vehicles were seen on the completely inundated roads.

Rain has stopped in Chennai, but most parts of the city still remain submerged, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. The weather office said that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places today.

The Michaung landfall has now started near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast.