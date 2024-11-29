Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Claims She's "Never" Had Plastic Surgery: Report

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the 84-year-old Swiss socialite known as "Catwoman" due to her extensive plastic surgeries, has denied getting any work done on her face. In an interview with The Sun, Ms Wildenstein claimed that she has "never" had plastic surgery because she is scared of the results. Her statement comes despite her former husband Alec Wildenstein once saying that they both got their respective first plastic surgeries together about a year after they got married.

"I haven't had plastic surgery. I am scared of what can happen, and I don't like to have something heavy. Sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible," Ms Wildenstein told the outlet.

The 84-year-old claims to have eschewed even Botox after a bad experience with the cosmetic treatment. "I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it," she explained, adding, "I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result. My face swelled up. If [other women] want to do it too strong, it doesn't work well."

Ms Wildenstein also insisted that she has never used any fillers. "I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy," she said.

Jocelyn Wildenstein became a tabloid fixture in the 1990s during her divorce from her billionaire art dealer husband Alec Wildenstein. Several reports suggest that she began her facial transmogrification because of her late ex-husband, who wanted her to look like a lynx.

According to People magazine, Mr Wildenstein once also claimed that he and Jocelyn both got some of their respective first plastic surgeries together about a year after they got married.

Notably, Ms Wildenstein's face has earned her the nickname "Catwoman". However, she has repeatedly said that some of her facial features are partially natural. "The lynx has perfect eyes. If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes - cat eyes - and high cheekbones," she once said.